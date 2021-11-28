The Secret To Chanel West Coast's Hottest Pics On Instagram

Chanel West Coast has got it and she's not afraid to flaunt it. The 33-year-old rapper and MTV host is an expert on bringing the heat to Instagram, keeping her 3.5 million followers on their toes with tantalizing selfies and steamy poses.

Voted "Instagram Queen Of The Week" by HollywoodLife back in November 2018, the Ridiculousness star shared her secret to her flawless social media photos in an exclusive interview with the magazine the following year.

While she certainly made some interesting revelations, it seems that last February Chanel was unhappy with how many likes she was getting on Instagram, getting vocal about it on Snapchat. Who knew? Details below.

Personal Photog

Shutterstock | 564025

Speaking to HollywoodLife in July 2019 ahead of the iTalk’s Motivational Nightlife Series, Chanel dished on how she always manages to have the hottest pics on Instagram. The Fantasy Factory alum revealed she has a personal photographer who travels around with her, making sure she's always camera-ready.

In her usual outspoken manner, Chanel got candid about why she feels she needs "really good photographers" to help bring out her best physical attributes.

"I have to because I’m the type of person, if you catch me from a good angle it’s like, wow, OK, but if you catch me from a bad angle, it’s like, is that her? So, there’s a fine line between beautiful and atrocious,” she shared.

Angle Is Key

Shutterstock | 2900926

Chanel also disclosed she prefers to have her picture taken by another woman, detailing why she places so much importance on "a good photographer" with the right eye.

“Having a good photographer is everything because some people just don’t have that eye. Some people don’t get it, especially guys. They love to take pictures from below and it’s like, no. No girl wants that bottom chin thing going on. You know what I mean?" she explained.

Praising the instinct and finesse of female photographers, Chanel continued: "So, that’s why it’s also good to have female photographers because they get it. They know the right angles and that kind of helps."

Making it clear that she respects the work of male photographers, the singer and actress added: "Female photographers – I’m not trying to diss male photographers – but female photographers, I think they really can get those angles because they just know.”

Not Enough Likes

Shutterstock | 564025

While Chanel seems to have Instagram down pat, the star was apparently dissatisfied with the number of likes she was getting on the social media platform in early 2020. Taking to Snapchat to blow off some steam, the Love & Hip Hop star complained her friends were not showing her enough appreciation on the 'gram.

"So, something I've realized is that being a friendly person makes less people f**k with you. Especially being in this industry... I am the most friendly mother **ker ever, I just like people I like everybody," Chanel said in the video. "Unless you give me a reason to not like you, I f **king like you. And if I follow you, I'ma like your pictures, unless it's like a really ugly bad picture maybe I won't like it."

Snapchat Rant

Shutterstock | 2914948

Trying to make her case that she always likes people's posts because she's a "nice" person, Chanel called out her friends who were not returning her attention and were stingy with the double-tap on her Insta feed.

"For the most part I f**king like everybody's s **t, and nobody likes my shit," she said, proceeding to go on a full rant. "And I'm just like, b ***h I'm fucking famous on a million episodes of TV, and you got way less followers than me and I'm liking your s **t and you don't ever wanna like my s **t?"

Chanel continued: "Who the f **k do you think you are? You think I'm desperate because I'm friendly and liking your s **t? Ain't nobody f **king desperate, I'm just being nice."

Her video was later reshared on Twitter, with one user dubbing Chanel's rant delusional. Watch it below!

Trolled On Twitter

While the star, who's known for a few embarrasing incidents, may have just been casually expressing her frustration, the video got seriously roasted on Twitter.

Clapping back at the rapper, people pointed out she was actively asking for more likes in the same clip wherein she claimed she wasn't "desperate."

"I love you but honey everyone knows you as robs side kick [sic] who cried when you got hit in the face with a kickball, you’re not a famous rapper that everyone should know and follow you’re not nice of you’re not humble and act so above the rest," said one person, per Complex.

"Chanel West Coast is a delusional, pathetic, loser, wannabe and to make a video about folks not liking your IG posts. She needs serious help," tweeted another user.

"'nobody likes my sh!t. And I'm just like, b!tch, I'm f*cking famous' Chanel West Coast is the epitome of white girl becky entitlement," wrote a third person, with a fourth user saying Chanel "hit rock bottom."

