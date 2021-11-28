The Secret To Chanel West Coast's Hottest Pics On Instagram

Chanel West Coast has got it and she's not afraid to flaunt it. The 33-year-old rapper and MTV host is an expert on bringing the heat to Instagram, keeping her 3.5 million followers on their toes with tantalizing selfies and steamy poses.

Voted "Instagram Queen Of The Week" by HollywoodLife back in November 2018, the Ridiculousness star shared her secret to her flawless social media photos in an exclusive interview with the magazine the following year.

While she certainly made some interesting revelations, it seems that last February Chanel was unhappy with how many likes she was getting on Instagram, getting vocal about it on Snapchat. Who knew? Details below.