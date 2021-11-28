Miley Cyrus Distracts Instagram With Tongue-Flick Photo

Miley Cyrus and her tongue-flick are bringing in more than just your regular thumbs-up. The 28-year-old singer and former Hannah Montana star managed to have her Instagram followers throwing their attention towards somebody else in a recent share - the "Prisoner" hit-maker posted with both mom Tish Cyrus and sister Noah Cyrus, and it was hot mom TC seemingly getting shouted out in the comments.

Posting ahead of the weekend, Miley went thankful in a group shot sending out happy vibes. Check it out below.

A Little Tongue Flick

Shutterstock | 3316133

Scroll for the photo. Miley, this year making headlines for glamming up as she fronts luxury brand Gucci's fragrances, had gone back to her signature low-key style. The "Mother's Daughter" singer posed with extra-light peroxide-blonde hair while on the edge of a cream couch - everyone was sandwiched together, with Miley seen on the far right.

Miley wore regular-fit boyfriend jeans, a huge white shirt, plus a green v-neck sweater vest, also posing with her legs apart and throwing out her tongue flick.

See The Photo Below

Meanwhile, little sister Noah sat all smiles in a hoodie, with mom Tish seen on the far left and looking extra youthful. "ThanKful," Cyrus captioned the photo as she gained over 1.3 million likes. Quick to send the singer the thumbs-up was the Hers wellness brand she now fronts, with Netflix star Jamie Lynn Spears doing the same.

Fans are making a beeline for mom Tish, though. "MT is slaying" came from sister Brandi Cyrus. "Ya'll look so good," the leading reply reads, with "Tish is serving face" added. More after the pic.

Scroll For More Photos

Shutterstock | 673594

Miley has been extending plenty of thanks of late. October marked the "Wrecking Ball" singer penning a gushing letter to fans, thanking them for their support over the years.

"There has been intense spurts of change in my life personally [and] professionally (which always co-exist). I am so [excited] to channel these experiences [and] use them as inspiration in my next body of work!" she opened.

"I am so grateful to never go through these transitional times alone because I have [you]!" Miley added.

One Year Since 'Plastic Hearts'

More recently, Cyrus has been looking back on one year since the release of her Plastic Hearts EP. Her latest post brought a denim look and unseen photos, with Miley writing:

"Unreleased raw images shot by @therealmickrock to celebrate 1 year of #PlasticHearts 💔 On set he said “This may be the last album cover I ever photograph”…. It was. Thank you to everyone who supported me & this project."

Miley has also been in the news for her LACMA Gala appearance this year, where she shouted out both Gucci and Balenciaga.

