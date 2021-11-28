Kaia Gerber Shows Off Pantless In Fluffy Feathers

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 487966

Rebecca Cukier

Kaia Gerber is stunning with no pants and while in a meshed-up and feathery look. The rising supermodel and daughter to legend Cindy Crawford has been keeping her Instagram followers updated on her career progress - the latest win sees the 20-year-old fronting Elle, with photos bringing a festive feel as the holidays approach.

Kaia shouted out her December 2021/January 2022 feature in a share posted ahead of the weekend, one gaining over 200,000 likes and bringing in celebrity likes. Check it out below.

The Latest

Tacoma Mall Shooting: What We Know So Far

Miley Cyrus Distracts Instagram With Tongue-Flick Photo

Kaia Gerber Shows Off Pantless In Fluffy Feathers

Woman Breastfeeds Cat On Delta Airlines Flight

Salma Hayek Panicked In Naked Mud Bath Scene With Lady Gaga

Latest Magazine Cover

Shutterstock | 242987224

Scroll for the photos. They come as Kaia's name resurfaces in the media via her ex – SNL comedian Pete Davidson, who briefly dated Kaia, is now fueling romance rumors with 41-year-old makeup mogul Kim Kardashian.

Kaia opened with a stunning shot of herself posing in a hip swing. The Marc Jacobs fragrance face wore only skimpy black underwear briefs, plus an unusual meshing top formed of sparkly black fabrics with a strapless and light blue feather piece. She posed looking dead at the camera, also driving fans to swipe.

Celebrities

Dakota Johnson Impresses Fans In Plunging Suspender Underwear

Dakota Johnson Impresses Fans In Plunging Suspender Underwear

By Rebecca Cukier

See The Photo Below

Kaia's next shot showed her rocking the comeback pantsuit trend. Here, the model had gone shirtless while in her red and velour-like two-piece, with a blowing hair finish bringing in a little motion. She tagged both Elle USA and her photographer via a caption, with likes and comments left from model Lily Aldridge, Netflix star and pal Tommy Dorfman, plus newly-engaged actress Lindsay Lohan.

Fans, meanwhile, called Gerber a "young icon" and "stunning" in the comments. Swipe for both snaps below, scroll for more.

Miley Cyrus All Cheek In Fishnet Suspenders And Fluffy Coat

Chanel West Coast Celebrates Miami Sun In Cheeky Bikini

Pete Davidson Romance

Shutterstock | 3459434

While comedian Pete is all over Kim Kardashian's Instagram and the two have been spotted holding hands, Kaia's fans are likely eyeing up her brief romance with the ex to Ariana Grande. February 2020 marked Kaia and Pete splitting, with 28-year-old Pete later opening up on the relationship.

“She’s very young, and I’m f—ing going through a lot and it was before I went to rehab,” Davidson explained, adding:

“It’s just like, she should be having fun. She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude that just has issues and s—. She should be enjoying her work.”

Pandemic Slow-Down

Kaia, whose pandemic headline-making has included her brief pink hair stint and kicking off an Instagram book club, has herself been opening up.

"I’m appreciating slowing down," she told Elle in February of this year. "I think in our industry, you travel constantly and don’t really have a chance to stop and reflect, so I’ve been grateful to use this opportunity to stay home and to spend time with my family and do things that we don’t have the time for when you are working a lot."

Read Next

Must Read

January Jones Shows Off Underwear In Slit Red Carpet Dress

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Stuns In Leggy Dior Minidress

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Unicorn Birthday Gains

Dua Lipa Admires Her Success In Tight Versace Pants

Angelina Jolie's Dazzling Versace Look Overshadowed By 'Bad' Hair Extensions

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.