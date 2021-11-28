Kaia Gerber Shows Off Pantless In Fluffy Feathers

Kaia Gerber is stunning with no pants and while in a meshed-up and feathery look. The rising supermodel and daughter to legend Cindy Crawford has been keeping her Instagram followers updated on her career progress - the latest win sees the 20-year-old fronting Elle, with photos bringing a festive feel as the holidays approach.

Kaia shouted out her December 2021/January 2022 feature in a share posted ahead of the weekend, one gaining over 200,000 likes and bringing in celebrity likes. Check it out below.