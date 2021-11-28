Woman Breastfeeds Cat On Delta Airlines Flight

An unnamed woman reportedly breastfed her pet cat on a recent Delta Airlines flight -- and refused to back down after getting caught by personnel.

The alleged incident is thought to have taken place onboard Delta Flight 1360, a route that travels between Syracuse, New York and Atlanta, Georgia.

Several social media posts suggest the woman breastfed her pet while the plane was headed towards Atlanta, but it remains unclear when exactly this happened.

But did the woman actually violate Delta's breastfeeding policy, and what happened next? Find out below.