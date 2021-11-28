Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Celebrate Thanksgiving With Her Folks & 'The Voice!' Family

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 2914948

Alexandra Lozovschi

It was a grand Thanksgiving Day at Ariana Grande's house this November 25, as the pop star, 28, had her whole family around her for a festive gathering. With great music, tons of fun, and card games on the menu, the Positions artist sang and danced the night away alongside her folks and her husband, 26-year-old real estate agent Dalton Gomez, with her The Voice! tribe also in attendance.

Documenting the celebration on Instagram in a slew of photos and videos, Ariana reached out to her fans with a sweet holiday message. Check out her post below!

Family Thanskgiving

Shutterstock | 64736

Kicking off the Thanksgiving offering with a cute selfie, Ariana included an adorable couple's photo with Dalton and their dog Toulouse. Sitting side-by-side with their back to a window, one overlooking a patio decked with festive lights, the "7 Rings" singer showed off her signature ponytail complete with an elegant pink ribbon as she buried her face in the pup's neck. Meanwhile, her hubby flashed a big smile as she gazed off-camera.

Another slide saw Ariana's parents, Joan Grande, 64, and Edward Butera, 63, playing Codenames together. The pop star's half-brother, 38-year-old professional dancer Frankie Grande, was also featured in the upload, making an appearance in two separate videos of the gang dancing and having a great time.

Check out Frankie, Ariana, and their mom in this group selfie from The Voice! set below, straight from his Instagram feed.

Keep going for Ariana's Thanksgiving photo dump!

Her 'The Voice!' Tribe

All in all, Ariana shared six photos and four videos from her Turkey Day celebration, including one clip in which her guests were dancing around the room as the fire alarm went off in the background.

Joining the Grandes for the festivities, Ariana's The Voice! family partied with the coach, making sure the night was truly memorable. In one video, Holly Forbes, Jim, and Sasha Allen could be seen harmonizing to The Beatles' 1965 hit song "Help!” before switching to "FourFiveSeconds" by Kanye West, Paul McCartney, and Rihanna.

Scroll through the slideshow below to watch the clip!

Sending Fans Her Love

Shutterstock | 1092671

“Nothing was ever as loud," Ariana mused in the caption, with her brother sounding off in the comments section: "omg it was the most special thanksgiving… a great reminder of the incredible things we have to be grateful for… especially laughter!!"

The pop star also gave her love to her fans, writing: "sending you all so much love i hope you feel it from here.”

Speaking of showing love, Ariana showered her The Voice! family with affection in an Instagram post just ahead of Thanksgiving, wherein she shared their performance and contemplated their experience together this past season. See it below!

Tribute To Her Hubby

Shutterstock | 64736

In the lengthy caption, Ariana paid homage to her musical family.

“The amount of respect, love and appreciation i have for these human beings is beyond words and what we’ve shared throughout this journey far surpasses what happens on this show. it’s all, you’re all, so much more than this moment. it’s so special. i am so grateful that our paths have crossed and to be a teeny, tiny part of your story,” she wrote, in part.

Aside from giving fans a look into her Thanksgiving bash this week, the pop star previously shared glimpses of her home life in a post earlier this August. Fresh from celebrating her husband's birthday, Ariana uploaded a couple of romantic snaps of the two, as well as plenty of shots of their pet pooches. In one picture, she showed off her cooking skills while posing in the kitchen with her mom.

See it below!

Ariana and Dalton were wed in May in a private ceremony at their Montecito, California, home.

