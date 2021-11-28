Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Celebrate Thanksgiving With Her Folks & 'The Voice!' Family

It was a grand Thanksgiving Day at Ariana Grande's house this November 25, as the pop star, 28, had her whole family around her for a festive gathering. With great music, tons of fun, and card games on the menu, the Positions artist sang and danced the night away alongside her folks and her husband, 26-year-old real estate agent Dalton Gomez, with her The Voice! tribe also in attendance.
Documenting the celebration on Instagram in a slew of photos and videos, Ariana reached out to her fans with a sweet holiday message. Check out her post below!