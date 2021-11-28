Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Celebrate Thanksgiving With Her Folks & 'The Voice!' Family

Kicking off the Thanksgiving offering with a cute selfie, Ariana included an adorable couple's photo with Dalton and their dog Toulouse. Sitting side-by-side with their back to a window, one overlooking a patio decked with festive lights, the "7 Rings" singer showed off her signature ponytail complete with an elegant pink ribbon as she buried her face in the pup's neck. Meanwhile, her hubby flashed a big smile as she gazed off-camera.

Another slide saw Ariana's parents, Joan Grande, 64, and Edward Butera, 63, playing Codenames together. The pop star's half-brother, 38-year-old professional dancer Frankie Grande, was also featured in the upload, making an appearance in two separate videos of the gang dancing and having a great time.

Check out Frankie, Ariana, and their mom in this group selfie from The Voice! set below, straight from his Instagram feed.

Keep going for Ariana's Thanksgiving photo dump!