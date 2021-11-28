Madonna Spends Thanksgiving With Her Family Amid Nude Photos Controversy

Madonna was a doting mother on Thanksgiving as she made this year's holiday all about her family. The mother-of-six had five of her kids joining her for a fun at-home celebration, with loads of good food, music, dancing, and frolicking in the garden.

Madge later shared a few glimpses of her amazing day with the brood in an adorable family video posted on Instagram. Scroll for the vid!

The upload comes just a few days after her risqué lingerie photoshoot caused a stir on the social media platform, with 50 Cent blasting the 63-year-old pop icon for exposing "her old ass." Details below.

Thanksgiving With The Kids

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Madonna_Rebel_Heart_Tour_2015_-_Stockholm_(23051472299)_(cropped).jpg

Captioned "It's a Family affair," Madonna's Thanksgiving video, which you can watch below, saw the Queen of Pop celebrating alongside her daughter Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, 25, whom the megastar shares with her ex Carlos Leon.

Joining them were Madonna's four adopted children, David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 15, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 9, whom she adopted from Malawi.

Dressed in festive garb, the sixsome had a blast setting the gorgeous dining table, taking fresh cookies out of the oven, dancing, toasting by the fireplace, posing for photos, and playing with the family dogs.

The only one that seemed to be missing from the festivities was Madonna's eldest son, Rocco Ritchie, 21, whom she shares with ex-husband Guy Richie.

Adding a string of yellow hearts and autumn leaves to the caption, Madonna included a "givingthanks" hashtag to the video that amassed over 705,000 views in the span of one day.

Scroll for more family photos!

Doting Mother

Madonna | Instagram

Madonna documented her Thanksgiving gathering on her Instagram stories as well, uploading a video of Mercy playing the piano and a photo of David playing the guitar. She added the message "Giving thanks" beneath each of the two posts, per People.

The "Material Girl" hitmaker also shared a few snaps of herself hugging one of the twins, each captioned with the same verse from a poem by Mary Oliver that read "I don't want to lose a single thread." She posted the poem in full, as well.

Despite seemingly missing one member on Thanksgiving, the tight bunch was photographed together in full formation on Madonna's birthday this year, with the superstar sharing a 10-part slideshow that portrayed the band "under the spell of the Byzantine Empire." Scroll through the embed below to see the family pic!

Nude Photos Controversy

Madonna's sweet Thanksgiving post followed a controversial lingerie photoshoot which the "Like a Virgin" artist uploaded on Instagram only for it to be taken down by the social media platform for being too risqué. In the pictures, which saw Madonna rocking an ultra-revealing cupless bra, fishnets, and Louboutins, the artist exposed her breasts and bottom while posing in bed.

The Madame X star later reposted the deleted pics, which she symbolically censored with a heart emoji over her nipples, as seen below, while also slamming Instagram for having removed them.

"It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple," Madonna fired off in the caption. "As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby!"

The artist continued: "Can’t a mans [sic] nipple be experienced as erotic ??!! And what about a woman’s ass which is never censored anywhere."

Blasted By 50 Cent

Shutterstock | 673594

While many fans praised Madonna for the bold photoshoot, which the pop icon originally captioned "Angel watching over Me," the racy pictures were also met with criticism online.

Amid the voices telling her she was "Perfection as always" and "THE HOTTEST ANGEL/WOMAN ON EARTH," other Instagram users asked the artist to "Please stop this pornographic ridiculousness," with one person quipping: "Honey I think the angel flew off long time ago."

Among the people who blasted Madonna for the shoot was fellow singer 50 Cent, who ridiculed the artist on Instagram while resharing one of the snaps wherein she was posing under the bed and showing off her bare bottom.

"yo this is the funniest s**t! LOL That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO GLG @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," 50 Cent wrote in the caption.

The rapper continued to troll Madonna in the comments section, sharing two posts that read "SMH and people say i’m f**ked up, no ya gotta look around. LOL,” and “BBL NOT DONE WELL, Bars fool BARS LOL," per HotNewHipHop.

More Trolling

Shutterstock | 517963

50 Cent didn't let up, further trolling Madonna in a second post on Saturday morning, given below. This time around, the Get Rich or Die Tryin artist photoshopped the same picture of Madge into a scene from the classic 1939 film The Wizard of Oz, ripping on the star in the caption.

“STARZ ask me to do a remake,” the 46-year-old rapper wrote. “I said only if Madonna is gonna play the role because I need star power and sex appeal in this one.”

This latest controversy comes just a few weeks after Madonna faced serious backlash for her Marilyn Monroe-inspired cover shoot with V Magazine.

In the cover photo, the singer and actress was portrayed laying face down on a mattress with her posterior exposed, with an additional shot showing prescription pill bottles on a nearby nightstand. Lambasted as a reenactment of Marilyn's tragic death, the shoot was fiercely criticized, The Inquisitr previously reported.

