Madonna Spends Thanksgiving With Her Family Amid Nude Photos Controversy

Madonna was a doting mother on Thanksgiving as she made this year's holiday all about her family. The mother-of-six had five of her kids joining her for a fun at-home celebration, with loads of good food, music, dancing, and frolicking in the garden.

Madge later shared a few glimpses of her amazing day with the brood in an adorable family video posted on Instagram. Scroll for the vid!

The upload comes just a few days after her risqué lingerie photoshoot caused a stir on the social media platform, with 50 Cent blasting the 63-year-old pop icon for exposing "her old ass." Details below.