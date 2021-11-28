NBA Rumors: Lakers Would Have Formed Superteam If Russell Westbrook Trade Didn't Happen

Unfortunately, despite acquiring a third star, the Lakers have struggled earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season and failed to live up to expectations from a legitimate title contender in the league. So far, the Lakers have lost six of their last 10 games, sitting in the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference with a 10-11 record. Though they are facing other issues, Westbrook's inability to make himself with James and Davis has been seen as one of the major reasons behind their struggle to consistently win games.

As of now, some people think that the Lakers may be starting to regret their decision to bring Westbrook to Los Angeles this summer.