NBA Rumors: Lakers Would Have Formed Superteam If Russell Westbrook Trade Didn't Happen

After a long search, the Los Angeles Lakers have successfully found their third superstar in the 2021 NBA offseason. A few days after the 2021 NBA Draft, the Lakers have acquired All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards in exchange for a package that included Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, and the draft rights to Isaiah Jackson.
With the "Big Three" of Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis, the Lakers immediately became one of the heavy favorites to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season.