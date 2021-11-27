Leg Thought To Be Brian Laundrie's Has Been Identified

Couple Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito went on a cross-country trip this summer, but only the former returned home -- in his girlfriend's Ford Transit van.

Petito's body was found near Wyoming's Grand Trenton National Park in September, while Laundrie's remains were found a month later at the Carlton reserve in Sarasota County, Florida.

Amateur investigators and online sleuths paid close attention to the case, floating a number of theories that have since been debunked.

Yet another interesting internet theory was debunked this week. Read more below.