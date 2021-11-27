January Jones' Dating History: Jason Sudeikis, Ashton Kutcher, Jim Carrey & More

January Jones has grabbed headlines over the years with her romantic entanglements featuring a number of Hollywood leading men.

The 43-year-old movie star and model "has been linked to everything from comedians to an oil heir," per PopSugar, with her dating resume including rumored flings with Mad Men co-star Jon Hamm, Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn, Adrien Brody (2010), and Miley Cyrus' ex-husband Liam Hemsworth (2013).

While the twice Golden Globe nominee is notoriously private about her personal life, only supplying a steady streak of tantalizing selfies and bold fashion statements on her Instagram feed, her red carpet appearances have kept fans up to speed with her love life.

Scroll for a look at her most high-profile relationships.