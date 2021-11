Anna Kendrick and Snoop Dogg unexpectedly blew up on TikTok with a holiday song they made years ago.

The unlikely duo worked together in Pitch Perfect 2 back in 2015 and made a cool remix of the holiday classics 'Winter Wonderland' and 'Here Comes Santa Claus'.

The catchy mash-up, which was taken from a small scene in the movie, somehow resurfaced years after the film was released and now became a viral holiday dance on TikTok.

