What's 'Squid Game's HoYeon Jung Earning For Louis Vuitton Gig?

Rebecca Cukier

HoYeon Jung isn't just enjoying Netflix superstardom. The 27-year-old actress this year shot up trends as the dystopian TV series gained traction, with Jung herself gaining 15 million Instagram followers in just three weeks. The former catwalk queen is now a bonafide sensation, and she didn't take long to get snapped up by major brands.

Jung now fronts both American fashion giant Calvin Klein and French luxury label Louis Vuitton - the latter sees her as global brand ambassador. But what's the pay?

Landing Louis Vuitton Gig

Scroll for photos. HoYeon was unveiled as LV's newest face earlier this year.

“I immediately fell in love with Hoyeon’s great talent and fantastic personality, and I am looking forward to starting this new chapter of the journey we started at Louis Vuitton a few years ago," was the statement from the brand's creative director.

Previous celebrities fronting the Kardashian-adored brand include "Rare" singer Selena Gomez, pop icon Madonna, plus The Eternals actress Angelina Jolie. HoYeon joins as the era of Insta- cash reaches an all-time high, though.

See Her Louis Vuitton Photos Below

HoYeon announced her ambassador status on Instagram, writing: "New start with @louisvuitton @nicolasghesquiere ♥️ #ad #LVSS22 #louisvuitton." As to what she might be getting paid, the $$$ details of her brand ambassador deal will likely never be known, but how much she's earning per post on Instagram can be guessed.

Per Vox: "Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!"

'Honored' To Join LV

In a separate statement and amid her high-profile join, Jung stated: “I’m honored to kickstart my acting career with Louis Vuitton, which I’ve worked with throughout my modeling career. I’m looking forward to the partnership as a global ambassador for the brand."

2016 marked HoYeon first walking for Louis Vuitton on the runway. She's also walked for luxury brands including Fendi, Chanel, and Bottega Veneta - "I was modeling overseas but, during the holiday seasons, summer and winter, I came back to Korea for some time and I took acting lessons for about a month at a time," she told Teen Vogue of her acting start.

Transition To Acting

Continuing, the willowy star added:

"I took about three months of acting lessons. Squid Game came at a moment where I was really thinking seriously about my acting career, so I wanted to put this into action finally. When my modeling agency contract ended and I moved to an acting agency, this was the first script that I got for my first open audition, and I got the role after auditioning for the part."

HoYeon was recently signed to CAA Talent. Check out her Insta for more.

