What's 'Squid Game's HoYeon Jung Earning For Louis Vuitton Gig?

HoYeon Jung isn't just enjoying Netflix superstardom. The 27-year-old actress this year shot up trends as the dystopian TV series gained traction, with Jung herself gaining 15 million Instagram followers in just three weeks. The former catwalk queen is now a bonafide sensation, and she didn't take long to get snapped up by major brands.

Jung now fronts both American fashion giant Calvin Klein and French luxury label Louis Vuitton - the latter sees her as global brand ambassador. But what's the pay?