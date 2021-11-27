Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Unicorn Birthday Gains

Kaley Cuoco can always be relied on for something a little off-beat, and she delivered just this in a recent Instagram share. The 35-year-old sitcom star hasn't yet celebrated her birthday - it's on November 30 - but she was thrown an early birthday party by her crew on The Flight Attendant, one coming ahead of the weekend and involving some unicorn action.

Posting for her 7 million Instagram followers, the girl behind Penny shared some "Trailer Rules" via a poster, one coming cartoon-style and with a unicorn.