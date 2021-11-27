How Don Johnson Feels About Daughter Dakota Johnson Getting Married To Chris Martin

While Dakota has four siblings on her father's side, that's not the full extent of her blended family. The star has an older half-brother, Alexander Bauer, 36, whom her mom shares with her ex-husband, actor Steven Bauer, 64.
After divorcing Steven in 1989 and remarrying Don the same year (the two previously wed in 1976 for a brief time), Melanie found love with her third husband Antonio Banderas, 61. The Too Much co-stars were married for nearly 20 years before splitting up in 2015, welcoming daughter Stella Banderas in 1996.
This rounds up the number of Dakota's siblings to six.
As it turns out, her half-sisters on both sides have become great friends, with Don recently reposting Antonio's Instagram photo of Stella, 25, and Grace, as seen below.
"Grace and Stella are like sisters. They love each other," Don told USA Today.
The actor shared his take on his and Melanie's blended families: "When you have a child with someone, that's forever. So you'd better figure out how to make peace, because what you do and how you behave directly affects that child."
Don added: "We don't, like, hang out all the time together. But it's normal and natural for me to repost Antonio Banderas' photo with both of our daughters. It would be inappropriate for me not to."
FWI, Melanie also reshared the pic of Stella and Don's daughter Grace, dubbing the girls "beauties" in the caption.
It truly seems that everything is going great for the extended family, and the vibe is that everyone if looking forward for Dakota and Chris to tie the knot.