How Don Johnson Feels About Daughter Dakota Johnson Getting Married To Chris Martin

Although at first seemingly dodging the question, Don got candid really fast about the possibility that his eldest daughter might soon be a married woman.

When asked if a wedding could be in the cards for Dakota and Chris in the next year or so, especially given that the couple has moved in together into a lavish $12.5 million home in Malibu, the Knives Out actor quickly responded: "Oh god! I don't think much further than about the next seven to eight seconds."

However, Don (pictured above with his younger daughter, Grace Johnson, and his wife, Kelley Phleger), went on to share what he thinks of Chris, calling him a "lovely guy" and saying he's "excited" about the prospect of having grandkids in the near future.

"But listen: If she's happy, I will be happy and he's a lovely guy," he said. "And if she decides to get married, I would imagine that there would be grandchildren not too far after that. I would be pretty excited about that part."