Yes, January Jones and Jason Sudeikis used to date. Whether you never knew it or you simply forgot, it’s surprising to be reminded that the Mad Men alum hooked up with the Ted Lasso star once upon a time.

It all began in November 2009 when Sudeikis was a regular on Saturday Night Live and Jones made her hosting debut on the show. They appeared together in several sketches, including a parody of Rear Window in which he played Jimmy Stewart and she was a gassy Grace Kelly.