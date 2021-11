It's that time of the year again for music lovers to crown new Kings and Queens in the industry. At the forefront of the Grammy Nominations is the traditional debate of who deserve what? Every year, we get a few surprises and a lot of snubs, and 2021 isn't any different.

The Recording Academy released the much-anticipated list of the 2022 Grammy Nominees on Wednesday. A few snubs raised eyebrows, chief of whom were Pop-Rockstar Machine Gun Kelly and Country-Rock singer Miley Cyrus.