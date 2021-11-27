NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Acquire Ben Simmons For Rui Hachimura Plus Two Others

Since the 2021 NBA offseason, rumors are circulating that All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are heading into an inevitable divorce. Simmons may remain an official member of the Sixers' roster in the 2021-22 NBA season, but he's yet to play a single game and continues to distance himself from the team. As of now, the Sixers are active on the market, hoping to find Simmons a new home before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Despite his shooting woes, several teams have already expressed interest in acquiring Simmons from the Sixers.