NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Acquire Ben Simmons For Rui Hachimura Plus Two Others

Basketball
JB Baruelo

Since the 2021 NBA offseason, rumors are circulating that All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are heading into an inevitable divorce. Simmons may remain an official member of the Sixers' roster in the 2021-22 NBA season, but he's yet to play a single game and continues to distance himself from the team. As of now, the Sixers are active on the market, hoping to find Simmons a new home before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Despite his shooting woes, several teams have already expressed interest in acquiring Simmons from the Sixers.

Ben Simmons To Washington Wizards

One of the dark-horse trade destinations for Simmons is the Washington Wizards. In a recent article, Corey Rausch of Fansided's Hoops Habit came up with a hypothetical trade idea that would bring Simmons to Washington before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Wizards would be offering a trade package that includes Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant, and Davis Bertans to the Sixers in exchange for Simmons. If the potential deal would push through, Rausch believes that it would benefit both the Wizards and the Sixers.

Ben Simmons' On-Court Impact On Wizards

Simmons would be an interesting addition to the Wizards. He may have gone through plenty of ups and downs last season, but he's still a solid two-way player in the league. His potential arrival in Washington would help them boost their performance on both ends of the floor.

Aside from being a great defender, Simmons could also score, rebound, and run the offense. Last season, the 25-year-old point guard averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 55.7 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Can Ben Simmons Elevate Wizards' Status In The East?

Giving up a young and promising talent like Hachimura would be a difficult decision for the Wizards, but it may be worth it if it means adding more star power to their roster. Though he was viewed as a major disappointment in Philadelphia last season, Simmons is still a three-time NBA All-Star, a two-time All-NBA Defensive First Team, and a former Rookie of the Year.

It would still take time for him to learn the Wizards' system but once he meshes well with the core Bradley Beal, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Kyle Kuzma, it would give them a better chance of making a deep playoff run this season.

Does The Trade Make Sense For The Sixers?

The proposed trade deal would make sense for the Sixers in a way that it would help them end the drama surrounding Simmons while adding a young and promising talent in Hachimura, a reliable backup center in Bryant, and a veteran sharpshooter in Bertans. However, it remains a big question if it's the type of trade package that can convince Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey to engage in a blockbuster deal.

Since they made Simmons available on the trading block, Morey has been informing every interested team that they are seeking a package that features an All-Star caliber player.

