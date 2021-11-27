Madonna Decries Discriminatory Social Media Guidelines As Instagram Deletes Her Nudes

One thing you can't ever take away from Madonna is her confidence. She's one of the few celebrities who aren't afraid to speak up and do whatever they like. So, I wonder what the uproar was about when the "Sex Book" artiste posted sexy pictures of herself on her Instagram page. IN THE MULTIPLE SLIDE POST, Madame X poses in suggestive positions clad in fishnets, leather bustier, and red bottom heels. Perhaps it's the nip-slip (not slip because we all know Madonna did that on purpose) that has the internet in a frenzy.