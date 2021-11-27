Madonna Decries Discriminatory Social Media Guidelines As Instagram Deletes Her Nudes

The new pictures had a long caption expressing her displeasure at the idea of policing women's bodies. She said, "I'm reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification…."

The "Like a Virgin" singer further said, "It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman's body to be shown except a nipple. As if that's the only part of a woman's anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby!" (She has a point.)

Madonna went on to say, "[c]an't a man's nipple be experienced as erotic??!!" (She would know, I mean she gave us EROTICA.) Continuing her caption she said, "[a]nd what about the woman's ass which is never censored anywhere."

She concluded her lengthy rant wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving in the most sarcastic way possible. "Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship… sexism… ageism and misogyny. Perfectly timed with the lies we've been raised to believe about the pilgrims…."