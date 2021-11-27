Madonna Decries Discriminatory Social Media Guidelines As Instagram Deletes Her Nudes

Instagram | @Madonna

chisom

One thing you can't ever take away from Madonna is her confidence. She's one of the few celebrities who aren't afraid to speak up and do whatever they like. So, I wonder what the uproar was about when the "Sex Book" artiste posted sexy pictures of herself on her Instagram page. IN THE MULTIPLE SLIDE POST, Madame X poses in suggestive positions clad in fishnets, leather bustier, and red bottom heels. Perhaps it's the nip-slip (not slip because we all know Madonna did that on purpose) that has the internet in a frenzy.

'Sexist' Instagram Guidelines

Shutterstock | 2137532

Meta (Since Mark Zuckerberg decided Facebook was a boring name, we have to adjust to this new one) has a zero-nudity policy with a few exceptions. According to the company's spokesperson, the Meta guideline, which governs all the social media under the service – Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp – is meant to protect all users. Due to pressure from the user community, the company relaxed its rules by allowing pictures like breastfeeding, far butt-shots, and mastectomies. Well, this rule doesn't sit well with Madonna, who called it a sexist rule. The algorithm would take down any inappropriate post regardless of the author. In defiance to the system, she reposted the pictures, except this time, she covered up her goodies with emojis.

Madonna Slams Instagram Guidelines In A Repost

Instagram | @madonna

The new pictures had a long caption expressing her displeasure at the idea of policing women's bodies. She said, "I'm reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification…."

The "Like a Virgin" singer further said, "It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman's body to be shown except a nipple. As if that's the only part of a woman's anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby!" (She has a point.)

Madonna went on to say, "[c]an't a man's nipple be experienced as erotic??!!" (She would know, I mean she gave us EROTICA.) Continuing her caption she said, "[a]nd what about the woman's ass which is never censored anywhere."

She concluded her lengthy rant wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving in the most sarcastic way possible. "Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship… sexism… ageism and misogyny. Perfectly timed with the lies we've been raised to believe about the pilgrims…."

Fans Express Mixed Feelings

Shutterstock | 842245

One user called Madonna out as a hypocrite, saying, "Let's talk about the ageism and Photoshopping the age away though… I'm not saying don't do this… I'm just saying keep it real. Photoshopped to look 40 years younger but posting about ageism doesn't really seem legit to me."

Another said, "No just because it burn their eyes to see a 60 years old lady doing porn stuff… Being classy is something you don't have… Sad to be so not ok with your age…."

However, there were positive comments too. Many fans commented "Free the Nip" and showered the 63-year-old with praises. It's an interesting dynamic seeing this unfold because there's some truth to Madonna's thoughts on ageism. Younger female celebrities post traps often, and they don't get as much flak. Would we expect these people to become conservative as they grow older as well?

New Meme Alert!

Instagram | @madonna

On the flip side of this debate is the group who laugh in serious situations. Some Twitter users have turned the pose where she's looking under her bed into a meme. Others are going as far as recreating the pose. I guess there are no "Ls" for Madonna ever. One thing is certain; we've not seen the last of Madame X. Personally, I expect something more shocking to conservative sensibilities soon. Until then, Happy Thanksgiving!

