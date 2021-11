Kacey Musgraves is thinking pink, and she's got the photos to prove it. The 33-year-old singer made headlines ahead of Thanksgiving for showing off a trend adored by celebrities during the first wave of the pandemic - while model Kaia Gerber rocked it in 2020, it's back with the likes of pop princess Britney Spears also going pink-tint.

Posting to Instagram on November 23, Kacey showcased her fluffy and pink hair, with selfies seeing her both bundled-up for winter and going skimpy.