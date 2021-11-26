NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Knicks For Kemba Walker, Julius Randle & Mitchell Robinson In Proposed Deal

The New York Knicks entered the 2021-22 NBA season with the hope of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title. However, despite the improvements they made in the 2021 NBA offseason, they are still not viewed as a legitimate title contender in the league. As of now, the Knicks continue to be linked to several big names who are rumored to be available on the trading block.

One of the players that the Knicks could target before the 2022 NBA trade deadline is Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers.