NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Knicks For Kemba Walker, Julius Randle & Mitchell Robinson In Proposed Deal

Basketball
Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

The New York Knicks entered the 2021-22 NBA season with the hope of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title. However, despite the improvements they made in the 2021 NBA offseason, they are still not viewed as a legitimate title contender in the league. As of now, the Knicks continue to be linked to several big names who are rumored to be available on the trading block.

One of the players that the Knicks could target before the 2022 NBA trade deadline is Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Knicks For Kemba Walker, Julius Randle & Mitchell Robinson In Proposed Deal

Hailey Bieber Discusses Relationship Red Flags on 'Ellen'

Kacey Musgraves Impresses With Barbie-Pink Hair In Skimpy Top

Emily Ratajkowski Struts Streets Pantless In Barbie Pink Jacket

'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Dines With Dorit Kemsley As Thomas Girardi's Laptop Is Found

Ben Simmons To New York Knicks

Wikimedia Commons

In a recent article, Nick Carannante of The Knicks Wall created a list of early trade targets for the Knicks this season. Surprisingly, Simmons made it to his "tier 1" list, joining superstars like Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns.

"This would be the most divisive possible choice and might be a signal of an emergency panic reaction, but a case can be made for the 23-year-old All-Star," Carannante wrote, referring to Simmons. "With four years still on his contract and his value at an all-time low, there could be a trade worth doing before the deadline."

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Blockbuster Warriors-Mavericks-Raptors Trade Would Send James Wiseman To Toronto

According to Fansided's Hoops Habit, the Warriors could engage in a three-team trade to add three veteran big men to their roster.

By JB Baruelo

Potential Knicks' Trade Package To Acquire Ben Simmons

Wikimedia Commons

Simmons' trade value may not be at an all-time high, but the Knicks would still need to come up with an intriguing offer to convince the Sixers to engage in a blockbuster deal. According to Corey Rausch of Fansided's Hoops Habit, the Knicks could acquire Simmons from the Sixers by offering them a trade package that includes Kemba Walker, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson.

If the trade become a reality, Rausch believes it would help the Knicks and the Sixers in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Trade DeAndre Jordan, Talen Horton-Tucker & Kendrick Nunn For Harrison Barnes

NBA Rumors: Knicks-Pistons Trade Could Send Jerami Grant to New York, Obi Toppin To Detroit

Ben Simmons Joins Coach Thibs' Squad

Trading Walker, Randle, and Robinson for Simmons would be a difficult decision for the Knicks. If things don't go as they expected, it could drag them down once again to the bottom of the Eastern Conference. However, Rausch thinks that Simmons would be a worthy acquisition for the Knicks since he's the type of player that perfectly fits with Coach Tom Thibodeau's system.

"Simmons is a Tom Thibodeau kind of player, focused just on the defensive side of the ball," Rausch wrote. "While the fit with the fans of New York may be as treacherous as that with the Philadelphia faithful, the on-court fit is appealing."

Sixers Solidify Starting Lineup

Meanwhile, the proposed blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Sixers. Walker may have shown a massive decline with his numbers this season, but he's a four-time All-Star. Walker could fill Simmons' spot in the Sixers' backcourt. He could serve as their starting point guard until Tyrese Maxey grows into a full-time starter.

Meanwhile, Randle, who earned his first All-Star recognition last season, could form an intriguing frontcourt duo with Embiid, while Robinson could come off the bench and serve as the team's primary backup center.

Read Next

Must Read

Inside Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin's $12.5 Million Malibu Home

Salma Hayek Impresses In Plunging Velvet Gucci Bustier

Ariana Grande Flaunts Tiny Waist In Leggy Versace Miniskirt

Melissa Gorga's Appearance Worries In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Chanel West Coast Celebrates Rainy Weather In Leather Minidress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.