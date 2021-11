Emily Ratajkowski was all legs, no pants while on NYC streets earlier this month, and it was caught on camera. The 30-year-old supermodel, who continues to promote her new My Body book amid managing her Inamorata swim and clothing line, was photographed in the Big Apple towards the start of November, and it was a leggy and bright affair as the star went for a blazer-only look in hot pink.

Emily was looking glam and trendy, and her ensemble even came with high-heeled boots. Check it out below.