Zendaya Confirms She Has More Screentime In Dune 2

Zendaya reassured everyone that she will have more screentime in Dune: Part 2.

This comes after fans of the star were upset after finding out that the actress only had 7 minutes of screentime in the first movie.

The 25-year-old actress, who also stars in HBO's Euphoria, was all over the marketing materials and promo interviews with Timothée Chalamet, leading many to think that she had a big role in the first installment of the sci-fi flick.

But, as it turns out, she was barely featured in Dune.

