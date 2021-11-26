Inside Aaron Rodgers' $28 Million Malibu Home

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 487966

Alexandra Lozovschi

He may be living in Wisconsin for at least part of the year but Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers has a lavish place to lay his head in California, too. The Chico native, 37, splurged for a luxurious Malibu mansion back in 2019, which he occupied for some eight months together with his former girlfriend, NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.

While the listing noted the 4,636-square-foot manse had four bedrooms and just as many bathrooms, whereas Realtor.com had it down as a three-bedroom, three-bathroom outfit, one thing is for certain: Patrick and Rodgers -- who is now engaged to Divergent star Shailene Woodley, 30 -- shelled out a whopping $28 million for the place.

Check it out below.

Star-Studded History

Realtor.com

Although it's not clear who got custody of the expansive and expensive mansion following their July 2020 breakup, Rodgers and Patrick bought the lavish Malibu abode in November 2019 from none other than British pop star Robbie Williams.

The 47-year-old Escapology artist and his wife, Ayda Field, snapped up the stunning Mediterranean villa-style compound for $20.25 million in July 2018, initially leasing it to Rodgers and his ex for the summer before making the sale that autumn at a huge profit.

Before that, the house was owned by Hollywood power couple Ted Sarandos and Nicole Avant, who shelled out $19.25 million for the property in 2017.

Ten years prior, the Malibu residence was acquired for $5 million by private equity guru J. Blair Frank, who first leased it to Janet Jackson before selling it to the Netflix CEO and the daughter of legendary music mogul Clarence Avant.

This is also where The Velvet Rope singer, 55, filmed her first televised interview following her brother Michael Jackson's death in 2009.

Private Funicular

Realtor.com

Built in 1981, the Italian-inspired home went through a series of extensive remodels in the mid-'90s, before landing in Frank's possession.

The sprawling .61-acre estate comprises a three-story main house, described in the listing described as "reminiscent of a modern Italian palazzo,” and a two-bedroom guesthouse that adds an extra 1,198 square feet of space along with the three-car garage.

Perched atop a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the imposing mansion affords splendid views of crashing waves, with a private funicular leading down to one of the area's most coveted beach coves, per Variety. The quaint mode of transportation aside, the Green Bay Packers quarterback can also opt for a winding, zig-zagging staircase to access the beach.

Pool, Spa, BBQ Area

Realtor.com

Rodgers' Malibu home comes with a slew of ritzy outdoor amenities, such as a swimming pool with a spa, a commodious backyard and stone patio, and numerous decks, including a covered lounging area with a fire pit -- all of them affording "spectacular ocean and sunset views."

Double gates lead to a verdant courtyard with perfectly manicured hedges and tons of relaxing space. Likewise, the home's multiple decks are fitted with massive glass doors for indoor-outdoor living, with one deck featuring a roomy built-in seating area perfect for entertaining guests.

Open-Plan

Realtor.com

While Rodgers may be stingy with the home pics on Instagram, listing photos revealed the NFL star's waterfront mansion boasts a high-ceiling great room complete with a cozy fireplace. The open-plan home features a game room on the basement level, with a gourmet kitchen opening into a spacious dining and lounge area.

Theres' also a home theater, a breakfast bar and nook, and a sumptuous main suite with a spa-style bathroom and a private ocean view deck. Numerous disappearing pocket doors lead to the many terraces and balconies throughout the house, turning the glorious ocean views into the home's main attraction.

Rodgers, who has an estimated net worth of $120 million, also owns a 5,771-square-foot home in Del Mar, California, valued at over $10 million. Additionally, the Super Bowl MVP purchased a $442,500, 4,012-square-foot house in Suamico WI, Green Bay, back in 2005, which he sold in 2017. He has homes in Chicago and Scottsdale, Arizona, as well.

