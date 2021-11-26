Inside Aaron Rodgers' $28 Million Malibu Home

He may be living in Wisconsin for at least part of the year but Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers has a lavish place to lay his head in California, too. The Chico native, 37, splurged for a luxurious Malibu mansion back in 2019, which he occupied for some eight months together with his former girlfriend, NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.

While the listing noted the 4,636-square-foot manse had four bedrooms and just as many bathrooms, whereas Realtor.com had it down as a three-bedroom, three-bathroom outfit, one thing is for certain: Patrick and Rodgers -- who is now engaged to Divergent star Shailene Woodley, 30 -- shelled out a whopping $28 million for the place.

Check it out below.