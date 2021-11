In a podcast, Miley opened up about her experience after the series ended.

"Talk about an identity crisis. The concept of the show is that when you're this character, when you have this alter ego, you're valuable. You've got millions of fans, you're the biggest star in the world," the singer shared.

"And then the concept was that when I looked like myself, when I didn't have the wig on anymore, that no one cared about me. I wasn't a star anymore. So that was drilled into my head [that] without being Hannah Montana, no one cares about you. That was the concept. I really had to break that."