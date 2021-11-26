NFL Rumors: Mike Vrabel Says Mac Jones Is Similar To Tom Brady Ahead Of Patriots vs. Titans

If there's something that has defined the New England Patriots since Bill Belichick took over, that's their consistency.

Led by their disciplined and suffocating defense, the Patriots have been contenders year in and year out.

However, they also had one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history in Tom Brady, which is why some analysts thought it'd be a while before they'd be good again.

Enter Mac Jones and the Pats are right there again. He has looked poised, in control, and it doesn't seem like filling Brady's shoes worries him at all.