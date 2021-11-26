NFL Rumors: Raiders Players Rave About 'Electric' DeSean Jackson

Just like a Thanksgiving miracle, the Las Vegas Raiders got a much-needed win against the Dallas Cowboys.

Ray Bisaccia's team had dropped three straight games after starting off the season 6-2, hitting the ground running with an explosive play by veteran wideout DeSean Jackson; who found the endzone after a 56-yard catch to get the game rolling.

That was Jackson's 34th career TD of 50+ yards and he finished the night with 102 yards in just three catches, turning back the clock when his team needed him the most.