NBA Rumors: Proposed Sixers-Kings-Pelicans Blockbuster Trade Would Send Brandon Ingram To Philadelphia

As the 2021-22 NBA season goes deeper, rumors surrounding Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons continue to heat up. The Sixers may have made strong efforts to convince Simmons to stay but with their worsening relationship, most people believe that his departure from the City of Brotherly Love is inevitable.

However, though they are actively listening to trade offers, the Sixers won't move Simmons just for the sake of getting him out of Philadelphia. In any potential deal involving their disgruntled superstar, the Sixers have informed every interested team that they want another All-Star caliber player in return.

Sixers Swap Ben Simmons For Brandon Ingram In Hypothetical Blockbuster

Wikimedia Commons

One of the potential trade targets for the Sixers in the deal involving Simmons is All-Star small forward Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans. In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical three-team blockbuster trade idea that would allow the Sixers to swap Simmons for Ingram before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Sixers would get Ingram and Garrett Temple, the Pelicans would receive Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2024 first-round pick, and the Sacramento Kings would land Simmons.

Sixers Add A Young Star

Wikimedia Commons

Trading Simmons to acquire Ingram would make a lot of sense for the Sixers. Though he's not on the same level as Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard, Ingram would still be a much better fit with Joel Embiid than Simmons. In Ingram, the Sixers would be receiving another prolific scorer, a great on-court facilitator, and a decent rebounder and perimeter defender.

This season, Ingram is averaging 21.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Ben Simmons Get A Fresh Start In Sacramento

Wikimedia Commons

Meanwhile, it wouldn't be surprising if the Kings decide to push through with the trade. The Kings have been rumored to be interested in acquiring Simmons since the 2021 NBA offseason. Simmons would give the Kings another franchise cornerstone alongside De'Aaron Fox who would help them return to the playoffs and end their years of title drought.

Though it wouldn't put him closer to winning his first NBA championship title, the suggested deal would be also beneficial for Simmons. Having a fresh start in Sacramento could help regain his confidence and return to the right path to becoming a legitimate superstar in the league.

Does The Trade Make Sense For The Pelicans?

As Siegel noted, the proposed three-way blockbuster trade idea would only make sense for the Pelicans if Ingram demands a trade from New Orleans. Aside from adding two more future draft assets to their collection, the Pelicans would also be acquiring a familiar face in Hield and a young and promising big man that they could develop in Bagley III.

"Buddy Hield started his career in New Orleans and coming back could be beneficial for both parties given his need for a fresh start and the Pelicans need for more perimeter shooting," Siegel wrote. "As for Marvin Bagley III, he could fit in well next to Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas in the Pelicans’ frontcourt and could be a player they are willing to invest in should Bagley be willing to become a 'Sixth-Man' type of player in the frontcourt."

