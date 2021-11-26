NBA Rumors: Proposed Sixers-Kings-Pelicans Blockbuster Trade Would Send Brandon Ingram To Philadelphia

As the 2021-22 NBA season goes deeper, rumors surrounding Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons continue to heat up. The Sixers may have made strong efforts to convince Simmons to stay but with their worsening relationship, most people believe that his departure from the City of Brotherly Love is inevitable.

However, though they are actively listening to trade offers, the Sixers won't move Simmons just for the sake of getting him out of Philadelphia. In any potential deal involving their disgruntled superstar, the Sixers have informed every interested team that they want another All-Star caliber player in return.