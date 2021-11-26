NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Mavericks For Tim Hardaway Jr. & Dwight Powell In Proposed Trade

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to be one of the most active teams on the market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. They may currently hold the fourth-best record in the Western Conference, but most people believe that they need to add more star power around Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis to have a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season.

In the past months, the Mavericks have already been linked to several big names who are rumored to be available on the trading block.