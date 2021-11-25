Hailey Bieber Shares The Secret To Maintaining A Balance In Her Life

As one of the highest-paid models in the US, Hailey Bieber is undoubtedly a busy woman. Fans (and us) got curious as to how the stunning model keeps it all together. Hailey found that question quite interesting, so she decided to share her secret.

Earlier this year, Hailey leaped and joined the YouTube vlogging community. She told Yvonne Orji on the Ellen show that she opened the channel to take charge of her narrative. So, in one of her Q&A sessions, she opened up about maintaining a balance between her work and personal life.