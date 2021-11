Though she seemingly took an unofficial break from the big screen, Chloë Grace is back! When Moretz isn't fighting for Human Rights, she's starring in our favorite movies - after all, acting is her first job. Earlier this year, she starred alongside the iconic Tom & Jerry. Chloë even interviewed the famous Tomcat in the promotion of the live-action remake. This Halloween, Moretz reprised her role as Wednesday Addams in the second part of The Addams Family. Of course, we can't forget the reason we're here – Mother/Android. So, don't forget to renew your Hulu subscription and see Chloë Grace "kick ass" once again.