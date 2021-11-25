Smash & Grab Wave Reaches Cannabis Dispensaries

High-end stores in several American cities have been targeted by burglars over the past several weeks, in what is being described as an unprecedented smash and grab wave.

Brazen criminals, sometimes dozens of them, have been recorded walking into Louis Vuitton and other high-end stores, and stealing hundreds of thousands worth of merchandise.

Authorities reportedly believe these burglaries are coordinated, and organized by a sophisticated crime network.

But new reports suggest that cannabis dispensaries have also been targeted by thieves, with police essentially letting the perpetrators do as they please.