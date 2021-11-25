‘Squid Game’ Smuggler Sentenced To Death In North Korea

South Korean series Squid Game debuted on Netflix in September, quickly becoming one of the most popular shows of all time.

The tense survival drama resonated with viewers around the world, receiving acclaim from critics and audiences alike, with many describing it as the best non-American show in history.

But Squid Game is not popular just in the west, it allegedly has a huge audience in North Korea, or the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), where it is being smuggled and viewed by dissidents.