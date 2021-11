The Golden State Warriors have been the best team in the NBA over the first month of the season, and it's not even close.

Not only do they hold the best record in the league but they're also leading the NBA in defensive rating (99.7), are the second-best team in offensive rating (113), and have the highest assist percentage in the league at 71.1%.

To make things even scarier for the rest of the Association, Klay Thompson and James Wiseman haven't even played a single minute this season.