The Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons are starring in an unprecedented situation.

This is the first time in NBA history that a team would much rather hold on to a disgruntled player, not pay him a single dime, and wait for a trade suitor to appear rather than actively trying to trade him.

The Sixers want to set a standard against players trying to force their way out of a contract, a worrisome precedent in the league over the past couple of years.