Kaley Cuoco revealed that she had a hand in protecting Penny from being too sexualized in The Big Bang Theory.

The 35-year-old actress has portrayed a lot of characters on-screen but her most popular to date is the bubbly Penny, who lived across the nerdy scientists in the hit sitcom.

While Penny was a fan favorite, the character was subject to sexualization because of how she was written at first.

But, Cuoco took part in making sure her character would grow along with the show.