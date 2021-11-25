Dakota Johnson's Father Explains His Removal From Her Film Premiere

Dakota Johnson's father, 71-year-old Don Johnson, ventured to his daughter's latest film premiere for her Netflix movie, The Lost Daughter, to offer support. However, after finding his seat in the audience, he was asked to leave immediately.

So what happened?

While appearing on Andy Cohen's talk show, Andy Cohen Live, which airs on Radio Andy, Don explained why he was unable to stay at the screening and watch his daughter's new movie, which is directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal and also stars Olivia Coleman.

Tested At The Screening

Shutterstock | 842245

"The other night, I went to a screening for her movie that she’s got out now called The Lost Daughter that Maggie Gyllenhaal directed. And I had to get there a half hour early to get tested, for the, you know, for COVID. And so I went in, I, I got tested and so on and so forth,” Don recalled, as reported by Just Jared on November 20.

While Dakota's father went on with his night as planned, he was ultimately contacted yet again and asked to leave.

Planned For An Enjoyable Evening

Shutterstock | 242987224

Continuing on to Andy about his night at the film premiere, Don said, "And I, and then I walked out and then they said, ‘Oh, you know, come on into the theater and sit down. And we, we we’ve got your seats for you.’ So I walk in, I have my popcorn with Kelly, my wife is with me and we go in and we sit down, I’m eating popcorn, I’m talking to, you know, a few people and so on and so forth. And the dude comes in and he says, ‘Mr. Johnson, could you step outside, I want to talk to you.’”

Tested Positive for COVID-19

Shutterstock | 842245

When first approached, Dakota's father wasn't in the mood to get out of his seat and instructed the person to say what they needed to say as he remained seated at the event.

"I said, ‘no, whatever you got to say, just tell me here.’ And he’s, he gets really nervous. He leans down and whispers in my ear, ‘You tested positive.’ So I went, ‘no, I didn’t.’ He said, ‘yes, you did.’ So he asked me to get up,” Don said.

A Second Opinion

Shutterstock | 2131613

Immediately after learning he had tested positive for COVID-19, the actor went to get his wife and reached out to a third party to get another opinion.

“I went out and he got to Kelly. I immediately had my assistant to call a second opinion. And of course it was a false positive, but the movie it was too late. I couldn’t see the movie, so I am dying to see the movie, but I’m still happy to be COVID free,” he explained.

