Dakota Johnson's Father Explains His Removal From Her Film Premiere

Dakota Johnson's father, 71-year-old Don Johnson, ventured to his daughter's latest film premiere for her Netflix movie, The Lost Daughter, to offer support. However, after finding his seat in the audience, he was asked to leave immediately.

So what happened?

While appearing on Andy Cohen's talk show, Andy Cohen Live, which airs on Radio Andy, Don explained why he was unable to stay at the screening and watch his daughter's new movie, which is directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal and also stars Olivia Coleman.