Squid Game has become a hit in the months since its September premiere on Netflix and after an announcement securing the series' return for season two, fans are waiting on the edge of their seats for new episodes.

Although a premiere date for the new season has not yet been set, the cast, including HoYeon Jung and Park Hae Soo have remained active on their social media accounts, and recently addressed the production of the often violent series about Korean kids and their deadly games.