Thylane Blondeau earned the title of the Most Beautiful Girl in the world at the age of six. The blonde bombshell took the world by storm with her piercing blue eyes and tousled tresses. It wasn't a surprise to learn the model started walking the runway at the age of four. When the world celebrated Halloween in October, the model shared her costume with her 4.7 million Instagram followers. Suffice it to say, many of them were displeased with her choice.