Chanel West Coast ain't letting the rainy weather get to her. The 33-year-old rapper and MTV face found a positive way to spin a dreary day in a recent Instagram share, one showing the "No Plans" hit-maker going leggy in a minidress and big-time impressing her 3.5 million followers.

Posting earlier this month, Chanel sent out shots of herself posing with a decorative umbrella as she flaunted her pandemic weight loss, and there were five shots for fans to choose from.