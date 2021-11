Salma Hayek has been giving the supermodels a run for their money. The 55-year-old MCU actress likely has luxury brand Gucci laughing all the way to the bank right now - alongside multiple Gucci looks donned this month, the House of Gucci is also starring in a movie centering around the iconic Italian designer.

Over on Instagram, looks have been shouting out Gucci for months, with a recent shot showing Hayek sizzling with her assets on show in a plunging velvet bustier.