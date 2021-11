Ben Simmons' saga has been the story in the NBA since before the start of the season.

The former first-overall pick doesn't want to play for the Philadelphia 76ers anymore. He feels like Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid threw him under the bus after losing to the Hawks in the playoffs and now claims that he's not mentally ready to be back on the court.

That, plus the Sixers' reluctance to take a penny on the dollar for him, has only complicated the situation.