The Phoenix Suns were one of the best teams in the NBA last season, reaching the Finals for the first time since 1996.

And even though some thought it was just a fluke, they've picked up things right where they left them this season, boasting the second-best record in the NBA.

One would say that they'd want to keep their core together to make another run at a ring, but that doesn't seem to be the case as they couldn't agree on a contract extension with Deandre Ayton.