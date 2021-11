Euphoria season 2 is coming soon.

Following the Sam Levinson-created series' debut season, which began airing on June 16, 2019, fans are set to be reunited with the cast, who depicts a group a high school students as they face the normal temptations of the teen years, including bouts with drug use, sex, and violence.

The Emmy-nominated show, which airs on HBO and stars Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya, was a quick hit and fans will surely be thrilled to find out the recently-released premiere date.