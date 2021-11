Selena Gomez looked drop-dead gorgeous in a pink, girly, and floaty floral dress in her latest Instagram share, one also bringing major news. The Only Murders in the Building actress and Rare beauty founder was back to shouting out her music career this week, updating to announce her joy at a Grammy nomination and stunning fans in the process.

Selena has never been nominated for a Grammy, but there's a first time for everyone. See the 29-year-old's photo and more news below.