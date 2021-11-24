Khloe Kardashian Criticized In Tight Tank During Gucci Giveaway

Khloe Kardashian isn't having the easiest time as her big Gucci giveaway turns sour. The 37-year-old reality star and Good American founder is facing backlash as she promises fans a massive prize on Instagram, with followers seemingly shading both Khloe herself and the massive prize. Earlier this week, the E! star promised $35,000 cash and $7,000 worth of luxury Gucci accessories, but users are now dubbing the whole thing "sketchy."

The Kardashians have their giveaways down to an art, although this one somehow missed the mark.