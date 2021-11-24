Khloe Kardashian Criticized In Tight Tank During Gucci Giveaway

Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Khloe Kardashian isn't having the easiest time as her big Gucci giveaway turns sour. The 37-year-old reality star and Good American founder is facing backlash as she promises fans a massive prize on Instagram, with followers seemingly shading both Khloe herself and the massive prize. Earlier this week, the E! star promised $35,000 cash and $7,000 worth of luxury Gucci accessories, but users are now dubbing the whole thing "sketchy."

The Kardashians have their giveaways down to an art, although this one somehow missed the mark.

Khloe Slammed In Prize Giveaway

Shutterstock | 2914948

Scroll for photos. Sister Kim Kardashian recently promised fans tons of $$$ in a similar giveaway - the trend also carries beyond the A-Listers, with model Demi Rose having done the same thing. Khloe got a "KHLO NO" by The Sun after updating her Instagram in ripped, acid-wash jeans and a tight tan tank as she posed with a huge yellow Gucci holdall and plenty more of the brand's bags around her.

Khloe stunned in her trendy look, but it was the message leaving a sour taste in fans' mouths.

See The Photo Below

Taking to her caption, the mom to True Thompson wrote: "AD. DREAM DESTINATION GIVEAWAY!✈🌴💸Who wants a $35,000 USD preloaded credit card + ALL the luxury luggage and bags pictured here with me to go on your DREAM Vacation with you and your plus-one?!"

A list of instructions included: "You must FOLLOW ALL sponsored accounts that @socialstance is following NOW to be eligible. This contest begins on November 22nd at 4 PM PST and ends on November 27th at 4 PM PT." More after the snap.

Getting Hate

Shutterstock | 1486838

It was bad luck for Khloe in the comments. A popular reply called the whole thing "sketchy," with one fan dubbing the star "desperate" as they wrote: "Why are the Kardashians loving these weird giveaway things all of a sudden?" The designer bag giveaway has also involved sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner in the past, with mom Kris Jenner also joining in.

Kim K, 41, recently wrote: "Who wants to win a $100,000 USD pre loaded credit card + 2 first-class flights & 3 night hotel stay in Beverly Hills, California?" for her giveaway.

'Waste Of Time'

One angry user, who did follow the instructions, took to the comments, complaining: "Wow I’ve just done all this and it’s all about sharing your data with over 50 companies!!?? NO THANKS @khloekardashian 🙄 what a waste of time."

Khloe likely earned a pretty penny for the ad, with the star charging per post as she continues to update for her 198 million Instagram followers. Her fanbase is just behind that of sister Kendall, who recently hit 200 million followers on IG.

