Kaia Gerber Sizzles Shirtless In Velvet Gucci Pantsuit

Kaia Gerber is all pants, no shirt and shouting out the hottest decade around while in a red velvet Gucci look. The model and daughter to Cindy Crawford - massively in the news right now as ex Pete Davidson seemingly dates mogul Kim Kardashian - is fresh from fronting Elle and wearing a two-piece much like the one once donned by actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

Recreating the 1996 suit worn by the GOOP founder back in the day, Kaia stunned for the magazine cover, with plenty more photos showing off her good looks.