Kaia Gerber Sizzles Shirtless In Velvet Gucci Pantsuit

Kaia Gerber is all pants, no shirt and shouting out the hottest decade around while in a red velvet Gucci look. The model and daughter to Cindy Crawford - massively in the news right now as ex Pete Davidson seemingly dates mogul Kim Kardashian - is fresh from fronting Elle and wearing a two-piece much like the one once donned by actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

Recreating the 1996 suit worn by the GOOP founder back in the day, Kaia stunned for the magazine cover, with plenty more photos showing off her good looks.

Kaia Stuns On New Magazine Cover

Scroll for the photo. Kaia, 20, continues to climb the ranks as a rising supermodel. The willowy-limbed beauty, who fronts Mac Jacobs' fragrances, posed all thigh gap and in a super-chic red velvet blazer-and-pants look, posing with one hand in her pocket and rocking the shirtless finish adored by the likes of Khloe Kardashian.

Kaia sported dramatic dark eye makeup and a matte foundation finish, with the look honoring the return of the '90s trend. See more photos after the snap - you'll need to swipe.

The iconic magazine shouted Kaia out in a caption, one reading:

"When it comes to holiday style, go glam or go home. For ELLE’s December issue, the next-gen supermodel and American Horror Story actress @kaiagerber demonstrates how to wear the best of the resort collections, from crystals and lace to an artfully tailored tux. Link in bio to view the full shoot."

Of course, Gucci is hardly lacking press right now as celebrities from Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek to actress Dakota Johnson don the luxury label.

On Being Famous

Kaia, who also fronts luxury French brand Celine, has been opening up on fame - the celeb kid was profiled by Vogue in May, revealing:

“I started so young that people weren’t expecting me to have an opinion about things, and I was fine with that, because I didn’t feel comfortable enough in who I was."

“But when I got a little older, I started to wait for someone, especially in interviews, to ask me something other than ‘What are three items in your purse?’" she added.

Massive Celeb Following

Kaia, who kicked off a popular Instagram book club over the pandemic and has made headlines for giving herself a tattoo and fostering puppies over COVID, comes with quite the portfolio of celebrity followers. Her Instagram is kept tabs on by a slew of famous faces, not limited to supermodels Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, actress Lindsay Lohan, singer Halsey, and YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, plus Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

Kaia is also reportedly newly single after splitting from boyfriend Jacob Elordi.

