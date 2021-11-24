Ariana Grande Flaunts Tiny Waist In Leggy Versace Miniskirt

Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Ariana Grande is all legs and sleeping with the enemy - the 28-year-old singer once fronted French luxury brand Givenchy, but she was shouting out the label's Italian rival this week. Grande now joins the long list of celebrities making headlines for donning Donatella Versace's iconic brand, with new photos of the pop sweetheart showing her in a thigh-skimming monogrammed Versace skirt, plus a very high pair of platform heels.

The look, complete with a wintry ribbed Versace sweater, immediately made Vogue's headlines.

All About The Versace

Scroll for photos, ones shared to the Grammy winner's stylist, Mimi Cutrell's Instagram. Ariana, who once came with long hoodies and slouchy boots as her signature ensemble, has upped her game. The "thank u, next" singer posed looking flawless and girly while in a duo set of photos, ones showing off her pint-sized frame, toned legs, and teeny-tiny waist.

Ariana stunned in a multi-tonal and shiny miniskirt bearing the Versace monogram and multiple slits - the La Greca mini was paired with a turtleneck to match, plus Medusa Aevitas platforms.

By Rebecca Cukier

The ex to Pete Davidson posed amid sunlight and on an outdoor terrace as she rocked a flicked high ponytail. Of course, the "God is a Woman" hit-maker donned catwing eyeliner, with one photo showing her dimples all cute as she smiled.

Ariana's recent photos see her rubbing shoulders - via the clothing - with fellow Versace lovers this fall, from "Prisoner" singer Dua Lipa (who fronts the brand), to singer Lady Gaga. Swipe below for both photos, just scroll for more.

Givenchy Join

2019 marked high-end designer Givenchy snapping Grande up for #Arivenchy. The classic label donned by Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany wrote:

"A modern muse and the voice of a generation, Ariana has emerged as one of the most influential forces in pop culture today," adding: "A Grammy award-winning performer, songwriter and singer, she naturally embodies the spirit of the Givenchy woman with impertinence, generosity and a lightning wit — all cloaked in a touch of mystery."

Ariana may well be eyeing Versace, though. More below.

Celebrity Brand Deals Explode

2021 brings a new era and new heights when it comes to celebrities fronting brands. Supermodel Hailey Bieber is fronting French designer Yves Saint Laurent alongside denim giant Levi's, with fellow catwalk queen Kendall Jenner promoting both Versace and Jacquemus. Meanwhile, Italian brand Gucci has singer Miley Cyrus fronting its fragrances.

House of Gucci also brings plenty in the #Gucci department from Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek, with French brand Celine now getting press from new face Kaia Gerber. The list goes on.

