Ariana Grande Flaunts Tiny Waist In Leggy Versace Miniskirt

Ariana Grande is all legs and sleeping with the enemy - the 28-year-old singer once fronted French luxury brand Givenchy, but she was shouting out the label's Italian rival this week. Grande now joins the long list of celebrities making headlines for donning Donatella Versace's iconic brand, with new photos of the pop sweetheart showing her in a thigh-skimming monogrammed Versace skirt, plus a very high pair of platform heels.

The look, complete with a wintry ribbed Versace sweater, immediately made Vogue's headlines.