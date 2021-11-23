Louis Vuitton, High-End Stores Targeted As Smash & Grabs Continue

Louis Vuitton stores in several American cities were targeted this week by brazen criminals, who were recorded running into high-end stores and stealing as much merchandise as possible.

Several such attacks recently took place in San Francisco, and seem to be part of a smash and grab epidemic. A Louis Vuitton store in Chicago has also been targeted, with criminals stealing merchandise worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Yet another smash and grab attack took place on Monday evening in Los Angeles, California.

