WWE Raw: Seth Rollins Attacked By Fan

During WWE Raw on Monday night at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, a fan jumped the barricade separating the audience from performers and tackled Seth Rollins.

The attack took place following Rollins' match against with Finn Balor. It was obvious right away that the fan wasn't a part of the show, since the camera quickly cut away as the two men went to the ground.

However, multiple fan videos that have been circulating on Twitter and other social networks show that Rollins could have been seriously injured.