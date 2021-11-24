Selena Gomez & Cara Delevingne Share Sweet Kiss Amid Chris Evans Dating Rumors

Celebrities
The internet may be convinced she's dating Chris Evans but last week Selena Gomez had no trouble showing affection for another celebrity she was once rumored to be romancing.

Stepping out at the New York Knicks game on November 17, the 29-year-old singer and actress was seen with none other than supermodel and movie star Cara Delevingne, also 29, with the pair even sharing a sweet kiss on the Madison Square Garden jumbotron, Page Six reported.

The outing came mere days after the “Good for You” singer was spotted wearing a white cable knit that looked remarkably like Chris' famous sweater from Knives Out.

Smooch On The Jumbotron

Shutterstock | 1092671

Grabbing headlines the very next day, the ladies' cute Kiss Cam moment happened five minutes into the second quarter, with Selena being the kisser and Cara the kissee. While the duo didn't lock lips, there was a definite vibe as the Carnival Row star shyly blushed and tried to hide her face behind her elbow.

Although the pair initially hesitated to make a move when the camera first focused on them, giggling as they looked at each other, Selena leaned in and gave Cara a smooch on the cheek amid a cheering crowd.

Watch their sweet jumbotron kiss below.

BFFs Or More?

Shutterstock | 2914948

Although the aww moment complete with a red lipstick kiss mark got fans talking, this wasn't the first time that people have speculated Selena and Cara might be an item. After famously hanging out with Taylor Swift and her notorious girl squad around the time her 2014 album, 1989, was released, the two ladies were BFF-ing in Saint Tropez as they vacationed in France that summer for Selena's birthday.

All it took was a photo of the bikini-clad pair showering together on a yacht, most likely after a swim, for the hook-up rumors to start swirling.

Dating Rumors

Shutterstock | 64736

The gal pals sent tongues wagging once again that winter when Selena took Cara home for the holidays to meet her parents. The duo was spotted just outside Dallas around Christmas, with a 2014 report from Page Six stating they were "taking their friendship to the next level."

The gal pals reportedly held hands as they visited Nordstrom, with Cara allegedly slapping Selena's bottom. They also hung out at Dallas’ North Park Mall and shopped for bras at Victoria’s Secret, reported the news outlet, citing TMZ.

Selena: 'I Loved It'

Shutterstock | 673594

As it turned out, Selena was not the least bit bothered that she and Cara were making headlines as a possible couple. Speaking to PrideSource in October 2015, the Only Murders in the Building actress said she "loved it" and "didn’t mind it.”

The "Ice Cream" singer went on to gush over Cara, who was openly bisexual at the time and has since come out as pansexual: “Honestly, though, she’s incredible and very open and she just makes me open. She’s so fun and she’s just extremely adventurous, and sometimes I just want that in my life, so I didn’t mind it. I loved it.”

When asked if she had ever questioned her sexuality, Selena candidly replied: “Oh, I think everybody does, no matter who they are. I do, yeah, of course. Absolutely. I think it’s healthy to gain a perspective on who you are deep down, question yourself and challenge yourself; it’s important to do that.”

