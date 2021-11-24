Selena Gomez & Cara Delevingne Share Sweet Kiss Amid Chris Evans Dating Rumors

The internet may be convinced she's dating Chris Evans but last week Selena Gomez had no trouble showing affection for another celebrity she was once rumored to be romancing.

Stepping out at the New York Knicks game on November 17, the 29-year-old singer and actress was seen with none other than supermodel and movie star Cara Delevingne, also 29, with the pair even sharing a sweet kiss on the Madison Square Garden jumbotron, Page Six reported.

The outing came mere days after the “Good for You” singer was spotted wearing a white cable knit that looked remarkably like Chris' famous sweater from Knives Out.

Details below.