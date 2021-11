Dakota Johnson received all kinds of thumbs-up as photos of her in black suspender underwear circulated the digital space earlier this year. The 50 Shades of Grey actress has been prepping for new psychological thriller The Nowhere Inn, and it looks like fans can expect some steamy girl-on-girl action.

The 32-year-old Texan native had set photos of her in lacy lingerie shared by The Daily Mail in August, and it was hot stuff as the brunette showed off her killer figure.